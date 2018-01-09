Image copyright Getty Images

US President Donald Trump reportedly plans to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, an annual January get-together of the global business elite.

The president's spokeswoman said he would promote policies to strengthen "American businesses, American industries, and American workers."

Chinese President Xi Jinping participated in the conference last year.

It is unusual for a US president to attend the Swiss retreat.

Ronald Reagan joined the Davos crowd several times - but only via video link.

The first sitting US president to appear in Davos was Bill Clinton in 2000, at the forum's 30th anniversary session. He's been a regular attendee in most years since.

President George Bush - father and son - never came to the village in the Swiss mountains, and President Barack Obama also never appeared at the conference.