Image caption Violet Crumble is considered one of Australia's greatest chocolate brands

Australia's version of the Crunchie bar, Violet Crumble, has been sold by Swiss giant Nestle to an Australian-owned firm.

Adelaide chocolate-maker Robern Menz bought the iconic local favourite for an undisclosed sum.

While its honeycomb centre makes it similar to the better-known Crunchie, Violet Crumble is the older sweet.

Cadbury's Crunchie dates back to about 1929, while the Violet Crumble bar was first produced in 1913.

The sale not only brings the confectionery back under Australian ownership, but also returns it to South Australia, where it was produced by manufacturer Rowntree Hoadley until the mid 1980s.

Image caption Cadbury's Crunchie bar is recognised around the world, while Violet Crumble's brand recognition is more locally concentrated

Comic ad campaigns

Some of Violet Crumble's best known advertisements have been re-hashed by local media on news of Nestle's sale.

They include a 1990 television commercial featuring Neighbours actor Shane Connor (Joe Scully) and an angry crocodile at a campsite being roped up by an obedient cattle dog.

Tag lines for the chocolate, include "It's the shatter that matters", "Crack a crumble" and "The Great Australian Bite".

The deal, which was part-funded by state government grants and loans worth 1.65m Australian dollars ($1.29m; £963,000), will create more than 30 jobs.

Nestle Australia told the BBC that selling the Violet Crumble brand would allow it to focus on its bigger names, including KitKat and Milky Bar.

Violet Crumble bars have been produced at Nestle Australia's factory in Melbourne since 1983.