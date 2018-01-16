Image copyright AFP/Getty

Supermarket chain Iceland has said it will eliminate or drastically reduce plastic packaging of all its own label products by the end of 2023.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called plastic waste "one of the great environmental scourges of our time".

Iceland says the move will effect more than a thousand own label products.

As a first measure, the grocer says new food ranges being launched in February will be packaged using a paper based tray, rather than plastic.

"Iceland's pledge will help cut down the one million tonnes of plastic generated by supermarkets in the UK each year," a company spokesman said.

"The process to do this starts now, and Iceland is aiming to complete it within the next five years, removing plastics wherever feasible."

Iceland also said its research found that 80% of shoppers would endorse a supermarket's move to go plastic free.

The chain has also earlier supported the idea of a deposit return scheme for plastic bottles.

Mrs May has pledged to ban all avoidable plastic waste in the UK by 2042.

In a bid to tackle the problem, the PM has called on supermarkets to introduce "plastic-free" aisles and consider taxes and charges on single-use plastic items like food containers.