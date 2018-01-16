UK inflation rate falls slightly

Image copyright PA

The inflation rate dropped to 3% in December from November's six-year high of 3.1% - the first fall since June.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said growth in food prices slowed during the month and airline fares rose less strongly than a year earlier.

However, the ONS said it was too early to say whether the fall was the start of a long-term reduction in the rate.

The Bank of England has said it thinks inflation peaked at the end of 2017 and will fall back to 2% this year.

