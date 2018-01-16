Carillion directors to be investigated

The government has ordered a fast-track investigation into directors at the failed construction firm Carillion.

The UK's second biggest construction firm went into liquidation on Monday, after running up losses on contracts and struggling with heavy debts.

The Business Secretary has asked for an investigation by the Official Receiver to be broadened and fast-tracked.

The conduct of directors in charge at the time of company's failure and previous directors will be examined.

"It is important we quickly get the full picture of the events which caused Carillion to enter liquidation," said Business Secretary, Greg Clark, in a statement.

"Any evidence of misconduct will be taken very seriously," he said.

The role of Carillion's auditor KPMG will be examined by the Financial Reporting Council.