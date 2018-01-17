Image copyright Getty Images

Tesco is delaying a cut to its biggest Clubcard rewards after it faced a backlash from customers.

The supermarket announced on Monday that the value of its reward vouchers was changing immediately, provoking an angry response on social media.

It has now pushed back a drop in the most generous rewards until June.

Shoppers collect points for money spent with the supermarket and these become vouchers, which can be used for things such as days out or restaurant meals.

Under the changes announced on Monday, vouchers worth four times their face value were cut to three times their value.

But Tesco has now agreed to delay that change until 10 June to give shoppers more time to spend them.

'Anger and campaigning'

The company said it had "listened to customers' feedback" on the timetable.

Martin Lewis, founder of the Money Saving Expert website, said it seemed that Tesco had responded to "all the anger that's been out there and the campaigning".

"They've done the right thing and they're giving those people who have been saving up to get their four-times vouchers some time to redeem them," he told BBC Radio 4's You and Yours.

Pizza Express, Cafe Rouge and London Zoo are among the places that accept four-time vouchers, according to Money Saving Expert.

Tesco said it would inform customers about the change over the next few days.

Customers who redeemed such vouchers at three times their face value will be refunded, the supermarket said.