GMB union boss Tim Roache has said the government's response to the Carillion crisis has been "inadequate and inept".

The construction giant has gone bust, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Mr Roache said that his union had called on Business Secretary Greg Clark to set up a task force to help private sector companies and employees affected by Carillion's collapse.

The government offered firms working in the private sector 48 hours of support which runs out on Wednesday.

Mr Roache said the government had told employees that if another private sector company had not taken them on by then, "then here's the Job Centre Plus address. That's frankly scandalous."

He called on other private sector companies to take on affected workers without a change in their terms and conditions - a process that he admitted would not be a short one.

He added: "We said to Greg Clark that we need more time, those companies need more time and we've suggested this task force that is led by the government, that includes trade unions representing the workers and that includes businesses, because small and medium enterprises have a real role to play."