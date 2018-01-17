Mapping Carillion's biggest construction projects
The collapse of construction giant Carillion has put thousands of jobs at risk on projects all over the country.
Work has ceased on Carillion's building sites while decisions are made over their future.
Carillion construction and infrastructure projects
This map shows some of the major projects on Carillion's books - including those already underway and other planned works.
About 40% of Carillion's revenue in 2016 was from construction projects both in the UK and overseas.
Most of the rest of the company's revenue came from public sector contracts, such as maintaining, cleaning and supplying meals for schools, prisons and hospitals.
The government has said this work will continue until new suppliers can be found.
Carillion was involved in a range of construction and infrastructure projects in the UK from new rail lines and electrification, to road widening and bypass schemes, as well as building two major new hospitals and a city centre redevelopment.
Below are some of the projects identified so far:
Road projects
- £475m to turn part of the M20 in Kent and M6 in the north west into smart motorways
- Several bypasses, including Lincoln, Aberdeen Western Peripheral Road, the A40 in south west Wales and the East Leeds Orbital Road - although Leeds City Council has said the contract with Carillion had not been finally signed off
- Widening the A14 in Cambridgeshire
- Removing roundabouts on the A55 in Wales.
Rail projects
- £1.4bn HS2 high speed railway line - Carillion had won the contract as part of a joint venture
- East-West rail scheme, including a new Marylebone to Oxford via Bicester line
- Electrification of the Paddington to Bristol line, Midlands main line, Shotts railway between Glasgow and Edinburgh and the Manchester-Preston railway
- Carillion had also made a joint bid to build the South Wales Metro
- The £75m Rotherham to Sheffield tram-train was already over budget and behind schedule.
Construction
- The £335m Royal Liverpool hospital and £350m Midland Metropolitan Hospital - two of the big projects being blamed for Carillion's collapse
- The £500m Paradise Circus redevelopment in Birmingham, where Carillion was one of several contractors
- The £5m Highfields Park restoration, Nottingham
- Building new schools in Derby and Cambridge
- Several projects in Manchester, including the city airport, new student accommodation, flats and offices to rent.
Power line
- Carillion also laid a £38m Ppower line between Canterbury and Richborough in Kent.
Are you a Carillion employee or contractor? Please share your experiences with us by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
You can also contact us in the following ways:
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- WhatsApp: +44 7555 173285
- Text an SMS or MMS to 61124 (UK)
- Please read our terms & conditions