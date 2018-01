Image copyright Nationwide

Building Society Nationwide has said it will take in-house jobs which were performed by staff of the failed outsourcing company Carillion.

From next Monday 250 staff, mainly cleaners and maintenance workers, who were on the Carillion payroll will be be employed directly by Nationwide.

The lender will also take over contracts arranged by Carillion, which employ another 1,500 workers.

It said it wanted to provide "reassurances" at an "unsettling" time.