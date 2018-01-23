Image copyright Getty Images

Coach operator National Express has signed up as a sponsor of the horse racing operator the Jockey Club.

As well as running 15 racecourses the Jockey Club stages the high-profile Cheltenham Festival and Grand National meetings each year.

The firm will provide coach services direct to all major events in The Jockey Club's race calendar.

The size of the deal has not been revealed but it is understood to be a six figure sum.

Paul Fisher, boss of Jockey Club racecourses, said: "This is the first arrangement of its kind for [us]."

The new services will provide customers with drop off and pick up points from locations close to the racecourses.

National Express and the Jockey Club will also offer travel tickets and combined travel and racing packages to major events.

The Jockey Club is the largest commercial group in British horseracing. It is governed by Royal Charter, with all profits invested back into the sport.

Last month it announced it was extending its £25m racecourse bond, first issued in 2013 to help fund its major development at Cheltenham racecourse.