Sainsbury's to cut thousands of store jobs

Image copyright Newscast

Sainsbury's is to cut thousands of store management jobs in a major shake-up of its business.

The changes involve axing a number of managerial posts in its supermarket and convenience stores across the UK.

Sainsbury's would not confirm the number of employees affected by the move but said it was "in the thousands".

On Monday, the UK's biggest supermarket chain, Tesco, announced it was cutting 1,700 shop floor management jobs.

Like other the major grocers, Sainsbury's is trying to cut costs and simplify its plans to save £500m over the next three years.

Earlier this month, it confirmed it was "on track" to achieve £185m of cost savings this year, putting it ahead of target.

Sainsbury's, which jostles for position as the UK's second-biggest supermarket with Asda, has more than 1,400 stores in the UK.

The posts will be replaced by fewer, but mostly better paid, new management roles in each store.

Employees have the choice of either applying for these new roles or accepting a more junior position if unsuccessful. Otherwise they face redundancy.

'Difficult time'

Simon Roberts, retail and operations director of Sainsbury's, said: "We're proposing a store management structure that will deliver best in class leadership and, in many cases, will offer an improved reward package for new management roles.

"The proposals will introduce a more efficient and effective structure, designed to meet the challenges of today's retail environment. They will deliver cost savings to be invested in our customer offer and in our colleagues as they continue to provide the very best service for our customers.

"Our intention is not to reduce overall headcount as a result of these proposals.

"I appreciate this will be a difficult time for those affected and we will fully support our people through these changes."

Rival Tesco has said it intends to cut 1,700 jobs from its branches and warehouses as part of its turnaround strategy. However, it also plans to create 900 jobs and said it would try to move staff affected by the cuts into the new roles.

Tesco's UK chief executive Matt Davies said the changes were "necessary to ensure our business remains competitive and set up for the future".

Tesco is aiming to make £1.5bn in cost savings over the three years to 2020.