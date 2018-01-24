Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Financial Times journalist Madison Marriage: “I was groped several times”

WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, has said it is withdrawing support for the Presidents Club Charity Dinner after allegations of sexual misconduct at the 2018 event.

WPP sponsored a table at last week's dinner, at which a Financial Times undercover reporter alleges hostesses were groped and sexually harassed.

Boss Sir Martin Sorrell told the BBC his guests did not see such behaviour.

But he added that his company would not support the event in the future.

Sir Martin was not at this year's event and said: "I have never seen anything like that.

"We checked with our people who were there at our table and they said they saw nothing of that kind - but we issued a statement saying that we won't support the charity in future, which is regrettable because it is a charity that supports numerous children's charities and has done a lot of good work."

Hostesses 'shocked'

Madison Marriage, an undercover reporter for the Financial Times who worked at the men-only event at London's Dorchester Hotel, says hostesses were not warned that they might be sexually harassed.

Ms Marriage told BBC Newsnight: "I was groped several times and I know there are numerous other hostesses who said the same thing happened to them.

"It's a hands up skirts, hands on bums but also hands on hips, hands on stomachs, arms going round your waist unexpectedly.

"This isn't, I suppose, a high-level groping, but one of the strangest things was you could be talking to a man and he'd suddenly start holding your hand.

"I knew stuff like that might happen on the night but I wasn't 100% sure. But there are plenty of other women there who had absolutely no idea that was the kind of event it would be and I had one woman tell me that she was shocked. She was asked if she was a prostitute on the night."

Ms Marriage said that the 130 hostesses were told to wear skimpy black outfits with matching underwear and high heels and also that they could drink alcohol while working.