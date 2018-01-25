Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Theresa May is calling on investors to put pressure on tech giants to deal with illegal content on social networks

The prime minister is to ask investors to put pressure on tech giants to deal with extremist content on social networks.

Theresa May will say at the World Economic Forum in Davos that investors should consider the social impact of the firms they invest in.

Social networks need to stop providing a platform for terror, extremism and child abuse, she will stress.

Ms May will say ultimately such content needed to be "removed automatically".

"Earlier this month, a group of shareholders demanded that Facebook and Twitter disclose more information about sexual harassment, fake news, hate speech and other forms of abuse that take place on the companies' platforms," she will say.

"Investors can make a big difference here by ensuring trust and safety issues are being properly considered. And I urge them to do so."

Smaller platforms, too

Telegram is an encrypted app that has been used by terrorists and criminals to network in secret online

The prime minister also wants to see the stalwarts of the tech industry work together with start-ups to deal with the issue, as smaller platforms - such as the privacy-focused encrypted messaging app Telegram - are often used by terrorists, criminals and paedophiles.

"These companies have some of the best brains in the world," she will say. "They must focus their brightest and best on meeting these fundamental social responsibilities."

Telegram has previously said it is "no friend of terrorists" and blocked channels used by extremists.

Artificial intelligence

In February and June 2017, Facebook announced several measures designed to improve how illegal content is detected on the network, including using artificial intelligence to spot images, videos and text related to terrorism as well as clusters of fake accounts.

And in November, the social network said that 99% of the material it now removes about al-Qaeda and so-called Islamic State is first detected by itself rather than its users.

However, it acknowledged that it had to do more work to identify other groups.

Facebook says it is using AI to detect and remove content relating to Islamic State

"Tech firms may not always agree with government on the means but there is no disagreement on the objective to make online platforms hostile environments for illegal and inappropriate content," said Julian David, the chief executive of tech trade association techUK.

"Much has already been achieved by working in partnership with government and tech firms are committed to keep working to ensure the safety and security of their users."