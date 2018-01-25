Meat recall widens to hotels and retailers

Image copyright Getty Images

More big firms have been caught up in the problems of meat supplier Russell Hume.

Hilton Hotels said that a "small number" of its hotels have disposed of products from the meat supplier.

Russell Hume is the subject of an investigation by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

It says that none of its products have caused illness and the recall was a "precautionary measure because of mislabelling".

On Wednesday the FSA said it had stopped any meat leaving Russell Hume company sites and unused meat had been withdrawn from its customers.

Responding earlier, the shopping channel, QVC said it is refunding customers who bought Green Seasons products.

On Wednesday Wetherspoon pubs said it had removed steak from the menu on their weekly steak night.

"We took the decision on Monday to withdraw sirloin steak, rump steak and gammon steak from our menu," said Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon.

Jamie's Italian also removed meat from the supplier, as did 18 Marston's pubs.

Jamie's Italian is among the firms that have withdrawn Russell Hume products

Russell Hume is not happy with the way the FSA has handled the investigation.

"Our customers are at the heart of our business and there has never been a suggestion of any Russell Hume-supplied product causing illness," it said in a statement.

"Unfortunately the FSA actions and its notice this afternoon have created a very different impression.

"Russell Hume is a business of 50-years standing and an unblemished record," it said.