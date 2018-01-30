Image copyright Ola Image caption Ola is one of the world's biggest ride-sharing firms

India's ride-sharing company Ola is entering the Australian market in what will be the firm's first international venture.

It plans to first launch in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth and says it will soon start recruiting drivers.

The Australian taxi-hailing industry is dominated by Uber - Ola's biggest rival in India.

Bangalore-based Ola was set up in 2011 and has grown rapidly as more people bought smartphones.

It now claims to have about 125 million users in India, with around one million drivers across more than 110 cities.

Ola, which still needs regulatory approval to launch in Australia, said it would offer a "high-quality and affordable travel experience".

"We are very excited about launching Ola in Australia and see immense potential for the ride-sharing ecosystem which embraces new technology and innovation," said Ola's chief executive and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal.