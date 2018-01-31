Image copyright Reuters

Japanese technology firm Fujifilm is to cut 10,000 jobs by 2020 at its Fuji Xerox subsidiary saying it faces an "increasingly severe" market.

The subsidiary is jointly owned by Fujifilm and Xerox and employs around 46,000 people.

It makes printers and copiers, mainly in Asia and Australia.

Analysts say the global market for copiers is in decline as people move to emails and smartphone apps which scan documents.

There has also been a push to use less paper and recycle more.