Annual house price growth picked up to 3.2% in January, according to the Nationwide building society.

The rate was higher than December's annual rate of 2.6%. The society said January's figure was "a little surprising" given signs of weakening consumer activity elsewhere.

It also said that mortgage approvals were at their weakest in three years in December, with 61,000 granted.

That compares with an average of 67,000 approvals in the previous 12 months.

Robert Gardner, the Nationwide's chief economist, said: "The acceleration in annual house price growth is a little surprising, given signs of softening in the household sector in recent months.

"Retail sales were relatively soft over the Christmas period, as were key measures of consumer confidence, as the squeeze on household incomes continued to take its toll."