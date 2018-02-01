Image copyright Reuters

Openreach, the BT-owned firm that manages the UK's broadband infrastructure, has vowed to introduce "ultrafast" internet connections to three million premises by 2020.

The company said it was accelerating its plan to run fibre connections directly to homes and businesses.

It will increase internet speeds from 24 megabits a second under superfast broadband to 100 megabits.

The first phase will begin this year, targeting eight cities across the UK.

Openreach, which operates independently from BT, said Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, London and Manchester would form the first phase of the programme that will connect "up to 40 UK towns, cities and boroughs".

Analysis: by Rory Cellan-Jones, BBC technology correspondent

Too little, too late. That is how BT's many critics will characterise the plan to bring full fibre connections into as many as ten million homes by 2025.

They have always argued that the UK should have opted long ago for a national futureproof fibre-to-the-home network.

Instead, BT's approach has been to lay fibre to cabinets on the street and then rely on good old copper cables to take broadband into the home.

But that was driven by the government's order to make "superfast" broadband - a modest 24 megabits a second - available to 95% premises by the end of 2017. Digital Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the successful completion of that target this week.

That superfast target had some advantages: it got reasonably good and reasonably cheap broadband to many people in a hurry. In Hull, where the monopoly provider KCom opted instead to go straight to fibre to the home the rollout has been slow and the prices have been high.

But with the government switching tack and insisting "full fibre" is now the answer, BT has seen the light - though as its statement makes clear the speed of the rollout will depend on an "acceptable" return on its investment.

Alex Neill of consumer group Which?, said that the UK was far behind other countries in offering high speed internet access through fibre connections directly to homes or businesses.

She said: "When you look that 79% of people in Spain have got access to full fibre and yet only 3% of British homes have, clearly consumers will be asking why that is happening, especially when the majority of them have experienced a problem with their broadband in the last year."

Openreach said it already provided fibre connections 500,000 homes, mostly in rural areas.

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, said: "Our focus over the last two years has been to achieve the government's target of getting 95% superfast coverage, so we have got very good broadband to as many homes as possible.

"Now having got to 95% the mandate is twofold: fix the last 5% and move on to the upgrade from superfast to ultrafast speeds."