Morrisons axes 1,500 middle managers

Morrisons, the UK's fourth-biggest supermarket chain, is to cut 1,500 middle management jobs.

Workers at threat of redundancy will be encouraged to apply for 800 existing management vacancies, the BBC understands.

At the same time, Morrisons will create 1,700 more junior, customer-facing roles.

The move follows announcements of job losses by Sainsbury's and Tesco in January.

Gary Mills, Morrisons retail director, said: "Our aim is to serve customers better with more front-line colleagues in stores improving product availability and helping customers at the checkouts.

"Very regrettably, there will be a period of uncertainty for some managers affected by these proposals and we'll be supporting them through this important process.

"Our commitment is to redeploy as many affected colleagues as possible."