Carillion: 377 workers to lose jobs

Nearly 380 workers at Carillion are being made redundant, but the body in charge of liquidating the business said it had saved 919 jobs.

The Official Receiver said that most of the people who have kept their posts are being transferred on existing or similar terms to new companies that are taking over Carillion's contracts.

However, it said that "despite best efforts" it was unable to secure the other 377 roles.

Carillion went bust on 15 January.

The Official Receiver said employees whose jobs have been safeguarded work on infrastructure, central and local government projects as well as on construction contracts.