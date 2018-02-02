Dow sees sharpest drop since June 2016

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The Dow sank by nearly 1.4% on Tuesday

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its steepest decline since June 2016 on Friday, amid wider losses in US markets.

The fall came after a string of disappointing earnings reports from giants such as Apple.

Strong wage growth in the latest payrolls report also spooked investors raising the possibility of higher interest rates than expected.

The Dow fell more than 665 points or 2.5% to 25,520.96.

The S&P 500 tumbled 59.8 points, falling 2.12% to 2,762.13, while the Nasdaq closed 144.91 points lower at 7,240.9, down 1.96%.