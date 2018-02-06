Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Tesco executives Chris Bush (left), John Scouler (centre) and Carl Rogberg (right)

The trial of three former Tesco executives charged with fraud and false accounting has been abandoned.

Chris Bush, Tesco's former UK boss, John Scouler, Tesco's former commercial food director and Carl Rogberg, its former UK finance boss have been on trial for more than four months.

It emerged on Tuesday that Mr Rogberg had a heart attack last Thursday.

The Serious Fraud Office will decide in early March whether to pursue a re-trial. The men deny the charges.

Mr Rogberg, aged 51, remains in hospital awaiting surgery.

Discharging the jury, Judge Deborah Taylor said: "It wouldn't be right or proper to continue with this trial."

Inflated profits

The three had been accused of fraud and false accounting in connection with the retailer's £250m accounting scandal.

The criminal charges stemmed from a statement the supermarket group made three-and-a-half years ago.

On 29 August 2014, Tesco said it expected profits for the first half of its financial year to be "in the region of £1.1bn".

Some three weeks later, under the stewardship of new chief executive Dave Lewis, Tesco admitted that the figure had been overstated.

In fact, it said that profits had been inflated by an estimated £250m.

Further investigations discovered that irregularities, which centred around its UK food business, were also found in Tesco's accounts for 2013-14.

Delays and holidays

The figures had been flattered by early recognition of payments from suppliers who sell their goods in the supermarket's stores as well as delays in charging costs.

Eventually, it was determined that Tesco had overstated its profits by £284m.

The three men always denied the charges and argued in court that the SFO's investigation was flawed from the outset.

Initially, the hope was that the case would finish before Christmas, but the trial has been beset by delays.

The judge became ill during her summing up and there was a further pause of two weeks when a juror went on holiday.

One member of the jury had already been discharged by then because of an operation.