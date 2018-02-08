TalkTalk shares slump after profit warning

Image copyright Reuters

Shares in TalkTalk have tumbled more than 10% after the firm warned that profits would be significantly lower this year than previously thought.

TalkTalk also announced plans to raise £200m by selling shares on the stock exchange and slashed its dividend.

The firm is raising money to invest in a network of fibre cables that would allow much higher broadband speeds.

However, this year it expects a key measure of profits to be between £230m and £245m.

That is much lower than its forecast made in November, when it expected the same profit measure to be between £270m and £300m.