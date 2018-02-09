Trinity Mirror buys Express newspaper from Richard Desmond
The owner of the Daily Mirror has agreed to buy titles including the Daily Express, the Daily Star and magazines such as OK.
Trinity Mirror is to pay £126.7m for the publishing assets of Northern & Shell, which is chaired by Richard Desmond.
Sale talks were announced in September, but a deal between the two has been on the cards for some time.
The sale brings to an end Mr Desmond's 18 years as a UK newspaper owner,