More than 1,000 people cancelled their regular donations to Oxfam over the weekend as more claims about a sexual misconduct scandal emerged.

Oxfam confirmed that 1,270 direct debit payments were stopped across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The number is far above the average cancellation rate of 600 per month.

The charity is at the centre of allegations that staff working for Oxfam in Haiti and other countries paid vulnerable people for sex.

A spokesperson for Oxfam said: "We are grateful for the support of people during this difficult time for Oxfam, some of whom have expressed that they are deeply saddened by the repercussions of the appalling actions of a few - they are determined that the millions of people that Oxfam helps worldwide don't suffer as a result."

Oxfam said it had received 78 single gifts on Tuesday, the highest number since 1 January.

The actress Minnie Driver has stood down as an ambassador for Oxfam. In a tweet, she said: "All I can tell you about this awful revelation about Oxfam is that I am devastated.

"Devastated for the women who were used by people sent there to help them, devastated by the response of an organisation that I have been raising awareness for since I was 9 years-old."

Oxfam is accused of concealing the findings of an inquiry into claims that staff used prostitutes while delivering aid in Haiti in 2011.

The Charity Commission has launched an inquiry into Oxfam.

The charity denies there was a cover-up.

Oxfam's deputy chief executive Penny Lawrence stepped down earlier this week over the handling of the scandal.