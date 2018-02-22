Barclays reports rise in annual profits

Image copyright Getty Images

Barclays has reported a 10% rise in annual pre-tax profit to £3.5bn.

The bank was boosted by a reduction in costs over the year and the rise in the value of the dollar and euro against the pound.

However, the bank did take some big one-off charges in the year, including £2.5bn related to the sale of Barclays Africa Group and a £900m charge related to changes in US tax rules.

Including those costs and other charges it lost £1.9bn.

Chief executive Jes Staley said he was "pleased" with how this year had started.

In particular he mentioned an encouraging performance for the bank's markets unit, which sells and trades shares, debt and other financial products. Last year, that unit saw income tumble 15% to £4.5bn.

Mr Staley said the bank had made "considerable strategic progress" in 2017.

Part of his strategy has been to cut costs by shutting bank branches and cutting thousands of jobs. As a result, it saw costs fall by 5% last year.

While the bank's financial performance is solid, it has some serious legal problems ahead.

Earlier this month, the Serious Fraud Office charged Barclays Bank PLC with "unlawful financial assistance" related to billions of pounds raised from Qatar in 2008.

The bank is also being sued by the US Justice Department, which is accusing it of misleading investors about the quality of loans being used to back financial products from 2005 to 2007.

Mr Staley himself is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority over his handling of a whistleblower, who raised concerns about the recruitment of a senior Barclays executive.