Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Activists are putting pressure on companies with ties to the NRA, a powerful gun lobby

A number of US companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA) as consumers urge a boycott of firms linked to the politically powerful gun lobby.

The firms included car rental giant Enterprise Holdings, which had offered discounts for NRA members.

The moves follow NRA leader Wayne LaPierre's speech defending gun rights.

They were the NRA's first public comments since a deadly school shooting in Florida.

Mr LaPierre said "opportunists" were using the 14 February tragedy, in which 17 people were killed, to expand gun control and abolish US gun rights.

Enterprise announced the move on Twitter in response to tweets from consumers targeting the company using the hashtag #BoycottNRA.

The company, which owns the rental car brands Alamo, Enterprise and National, on Thursday said the discounts offered to NRA members would end on 26 March. The firm declined to say why it had taken such a step.

"We don't sponsor, endorse or take a political stance on any organizations," the company wrote on Twitter.

"We regularly review our discount offers and decide which ones continue to make sense for our business."

The family-owned First National Bank of Omaha also said it would not renew NRA-branded credit cards, citing "customer feedback".

Symantec Corp on Friday also said it would stop a program with the NRA that offered discounts for its LifeLock identity theft product.

Activists are urging action against additional companies with ties to the organisation, including FedEx and Vista Outdoor, which owns gun-related companies in addition to brands such as outdoor equipment firm CamelBak.

In Florida, the president of the Florida Education Association, which represents teachers unions, also called on the state to look at pension holdings in gun companies in a statement to the Miami Herald newspaper.

Some other firms distanced themselves from the organisation amid the outcry.

Insurance firm Chubb said it had stopped underwriting an NRA-branded insurance policy three months ago.

The NRA, which claims five million members, did not respond to a request for comment.

The organisation promotes a range of benefits for members, including partnerships for items such as MetLife insurance and deals with rental car firms including Hertz, Avis and Budget.

Prior campaigns aimed at the organisation have had limited results.

President Donald Trump defended the NRA in a Tweet on Thursday, while others criticised the boycott on Twitter.

But American businesses have come under increasing pressure as political activists target them on issues such as LGBTQ rights, as well as ties to the president.

Companies such as retailer Nordstrom and sportswear brand Under Armour are among the companies that have been subject to calls for boycotts from the left and right.

Some executives serving on presidential councils, including the former chief executive of Uber, have resigned from the advisory groups after consumer pressure. The councils eventually disbanded last summer.

North Carolina last year also rescinded a law that restricted bathrooms for transgender people after a boycott by businesses and sports leagues.