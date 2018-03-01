Gas supply warning as cold snap bites

Image copyright Getty Images

National Grid has warned it may not have enough gas to meet UK demand on Thursday, and has asked suppliers to provide more.

In the event that there is still a deficit, large gas users such as industry and large businesses will be asked to use less gas.

Consumers will only be asked to use less gas as a last resort if these measures do not work.

Demand for gas on Wednesday hit a six-year high as cold weather swept the UK.