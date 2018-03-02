Image copyright PA

National Grid's first "gas deficit warning" for eight years has been withdrawn.

The power operator issued the warning on Thursday, saying it might not have enough gas to meet demand due to the current cold snap gripping the UK.

The warning was a call to the market to boost supplies.

National Grid said in an update: "With immediate effect the Gas Deficit warning issued for gas day 01/03/2018 has been withdrawn."

The sub-zero temperatures and snowy conditions in the UK have caused a spike in demand for gas from consumers and businesses.

National Grid has seen its highest demand for gas for six years in the past week.

That increase in demand was coupled with unplanned outages to supplies coming from Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium, leading to the warning issued by National Grid on Thursday.