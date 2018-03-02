Image copyright Getty Images

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin should be regulated to crack down on illegal activities and protect the financial system, Mark Carney has warned.

The Bank of England governor said their inherent risks meant investments in digital currencies could lose money.

"The time has come to hold the crypto-asset ecosystem to the same standards as the rest of the financial system," Mr Carney said in a speech on Friday.

Cryptocurrencies do not yet pose risks to financial stability, he said.

But he said that could change if more people began investing in them.

Although some countries have banned them, Mr Carney said regulation would be a better approach.

"A better path would be to regulate elements of the crypto-asset ecosystem to combat illicit activities, promote market integrity, and protect the safety and soundness of the financial system," he said.

Analysis: Simon Jack, BBC business editor

If the world of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are the Wild West, a new sheriff just swaggered into town.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney laid down the law today with a withering assessment of Bitcoin's qualifications to be described as money and a warning that, if allowed to grow unchecked, it could threaten financial stability.

Sheriff Carney says it fails as money because it is wildly volatile, poorly understood, inefficient and not widely accepted.

Digital currencies threaten stability because people may invest substantial amounts - mistakenly believing they are regulated - causing further loss of faith in the financial system if they collapse.

The evangelists of crypto-currencies will dismiss Mr Carney's assessment as the predictable response of a financial establishment that Bitcoin threatens.

If Governor Carney has his way, they will be saying: I fought the law and the law won.

China has cracked down hard on cryptocurrencies, banning initial coin offerings and shutting down Bitcoin exchanges.

Indonesia and Bangladesh have banned Bitcoin as a payment tool, and India's central bank has issued a number of warnings about Bitcoin risks.

However, Mr Carney said that the technology underlying cryptocurrencies "could potentially catalyse innovations to serve the public better".

Blockchain technology could be used to make payments more flexible, efficient and reliable.

"They point the way to where the system has to go" by allowing peer-to-peer transactions, he said.