Ladbrokes threatens cut to sponsorship

The UK's biggest bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral will adjust its £8m a year sports sponsorship policy if new rules reduce the maximum stake on gaming machines.

A review has been examining whether to cut the maximum stake allowed on the machines, known as Fixed Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs), from £100 to as little as £2 to fight problem gambling.

The Department of Culture Media and Sport will announce its decision soon.

More than half of Ladbrokes' betting shop revenue is driven by FOBTs.

The bookie says that any significant drop in this income would mean closing shops and reducing costs.

Sponsorship

Almost £3.5m of the company's sports sponsorship is dedicated to horseracing.

This includes the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival (a two day meeting at Newbury), the Coral Scottish and Welsh Grand Nationals, the Coral Cup (Wednesday at Cheltenham), the Coral Eclipse (one of the biggest flat races of the year) and the Coral Sprint at York.

It also sponsors the Rugby Football League Challenge Cup and the Scottish Professional Football League as well as snooker and darts.

A company spokesperson said: "A severe stake cut has many implications not least on jobs, the Treasury and the sports we support.

"Sports sponsorship is a two way street, yes we get exposure but it also helps sports finance their entire structures right down to grass roots funding."

Ladbrokes suggested that horse racing was less vulnerable to potential sponsorship cuts than other sports.

"Horse racing is in the bookie DNA and some sponsorships and partnerships go back many years and have a history and association that make them very valuable and high on the list to continue. "

William Hill also says that its £1m sponsorship of horse racing could be "at risk", if the stake on FOBTs was set too low.

Horse racing

The possibility of losing sponsorship is yet another headache for horse racing, which fears that anything that hurts high street bookmakers could reduce its funding.

As Bruce Millington, the editor of Racing Post, puts it "No-one likes the fact that the horseracing industry is a hostage to a whole load of high octane fruit machines but there's little question that a £2 limit would have significant implications".

Sponsorship is just one of the ways the sport is funded by bookmakers.

A 10% levy on bets horse racing bets contributes about £50m, which is managed and distributed by the Horserace Levy Betting Board as prize money, to improve and support racecourses and invest in equine veterinary science.

This used to come from bets placed in shops, but last year it was expanded to include online and offshore revenue. As a result, it is expected to double this year and the impact of any potential shop closures on it is disputed.

A Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson said gambling was one of many ways in which sports obtain fundraising:

"We are clear that FOBT stakes will be cut to ensure we have a safe and sustainable industry where vulnerable people are protected."

The department said a final decision on maximum bets will be made "in due course".

Screen rights

Any large loss of money is likely come from media rights.

Each betting shop pays about £30,000 a year to the industry to screen their races. If curbing FOBTs means that there are fewer shops as the bookmakers say, then there would be fewer buyers for the events.

The Association of British Bookmakers says that cutting the stake on FOBTs to £2 could lead to 4,500 shop closures and £290m in lost levy and media rights payments for racing.