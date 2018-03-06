Image copyright ANDREW YATES

The former chairman of the Co-operative Bank, Paul Flowers, has been banned from the financial services industry by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Mr Flowers was chairman of the bank at the time of its near collapse in 2013 when it revealed a £1.5bn black hole in its accounts.

The FCA found he had used his work email for sexually explicit messages, and to discuss illegal drugs.

He left amid concerns about expenses and in 2014 admitted drug possession.

The FCA said he had "demonstrated a lack of fitness and propriety required to work in financial services".

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight said: "The role of chair occupies a unique place of trust and influence. The chair is pivotal in setting expectations of a company's culture, values and behaviours.

"Mr Flowers failed in his duty to lead by example and to meet the high standards of integrity and probity demanded by the role. These high standards are what the financial services industry and the wider community rightly expect of its senior individuals."