Image copyright Getty Images

Fast food chain McDonald's has started offering fresh beef in burgers sold at its US restaurants.

McDonald's is looking to improve food quality and ward off competition from premium burger chains.

Burgers containing fresh beef will be sold at most of the chain's 14,000 US restaurants by the end of June.

McDonald's UK business said: "We will watch what happens in the US and see if this innovation is something we should consider in the UK.

"Our patties are made from 100% British and Irish beef with nothing added aside from a little salt and pepper after cooking."

McDonald's UK said that its beef patties were still cooked from frozen in its restaurants using "a process perfected over decades".

Need for speed

In the US, quarter pounder burgers containing fresh beef and other premium burgers are now available at McDonald's restaurants in Miami, Orlando and Nashville.

These products are sold alongside existing burgers made using frozen meat.

Over the next month, fresh beef burgers will become available at restaurants in Los Angeles, Houston and San Francisco.

McDonald's US president Chris Kempczinski said that offering fresh beef was the most significant change to the restaurant chain's menu since it started offering all-day breakfast in 2015.

To keep service speedy, McDonald's had to make changes to its suppliers and kitchen crews.

"If it slows down the drive-through, that's the critical part of our business. And so we just had to spend a lot of time really making sure that as we were cooking only when someone ordered, we'd figured out a way to do it that wasn't going to slow down service time," said Mr Kempczinski.