Obamas 'in talks to make Netflix shows'

Image copyright Getty Images

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are in talks to produce shows for Netflix, according to the New York Times.

The couple would make exclusive content for the US streaming site focused on uplifting stories, the paper suggested.

If confirmed, the deal would give a global platform for the Obamas, bypassing mainstream US media such as Fox News.

Netflix told the BBC it had no comment to make about the reports.

'Inspire'

Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to the former president, did not confirm the plans but said they would make sense.

"President and Mrs Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire," he told the paper.

"Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories."

The New York Times said one possible show idea was for Mr Obama to moderate debates on issues such as health care, climate change and immigration- all of which dominated his eight years in the White House.

But the paper said there were no plans to use the shows to attack conservative critics or Donald Trump.

The streaming service's mix of original drama, films and other programming has proved popular globally, with subscriber numbers reaching nearly 118 million at the end of 2017.

And it has been investing heavily in content as it tries to grow that subscriber base - with hit shows such as Stranger Things and Black Mirror as well as films and documentaries.

It is unclear how much the Obamas will be paid if a deal is struck.

Mr Obama already connects directly to an audience through social media. He has has more than 100 million twitter followers and his Facebook page has been liked by 55 million users.