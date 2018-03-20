The Future of Work
Would you eat chicken grown in a lab?
The sci-fi food of the future could change the way we eat forever, and it is going to be up to food designers to convince us it's not just an acquired taste.
Staying one step ahead of cyber-spies
If you want a job that rides the wave of the future, get hired by a firm that combats cyber-threats
'Ambulance to the future'
Could cryonic technicians help bring the dead back to life?
Remote shoppers
The growing number of Chinese expats selling goods back to China
- 16 March 2018
Adapt or die
What's the future of work in an era of automation, AI and robots?
- 16 March 2018
Robo-feeders are changing fish farms
- 20 February 2018
Chatbots could be the future for HR
- 16 March 2018
The stone age answer to your desk job
- 16 March 2018
How automation may affect you
- 16 March 2018
Getting it wrong about technology
- 15 March 2018
Automation 'puts half of NI jobs at risk'
- 18 January 2018
Automation 'may worsen wage inequality'
- 28 December 2017
Robots to 'take 800 million jobs by 2030'
- 29 November 2017
Will a robot take your job?
- 11 September 2015
