The Future of Work

Would you eat chicken grown in a lab?

The sci-fi food of the future could change the way we eat forever, and it is going to be up to food designers to convince us it's not just an acquired taste.

  • 20 March 2018
Staying one step ahead of cyber-spies

If you want a job that rides the wave of the future, get hired by a firm that combats cyber-threats

  • 20 March 2018
'Ambulance to the future'

Could cryonic technicians help bring the dead back to life?

  • 20 March 2018
Remote shoppers

The growing number of Chinese expats selling goods back to China

  • 16 March 2018
Adapt or die

What's the future of work in an era of automation, AI and robots?

  • 16 March 2018
Robo-feeders are changing fish farms

  • 20 February 2018
Chatbots could be the future for HR

  • 16 March 2018

The stone age answer to your desk job

  • 16 March 2018

How automation may affect you

  • 16 March 2018

Getting it wrong about technology

  • 15 March 2018

Automation 'puts half of NI jobs at risk'

Automation 'may worsen wage inequality'

  • 28 December 2017
Robots to 'take 800 million jobs by 2030'

Will a robot take your job?