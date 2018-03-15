Airbus warns over GKN takeover bid

Image copyright GKN

Airbus has warned that it could not give any new business to UK engineering giant GKN if it were taken over by turnaround specialist Melrose.

GKN makes wing components and other key aircraft parts for Airbus, which is its biggest customer.

However, it is currently fighting off a hostile bid from Melrose, saying it fundamentally undervalues the firm.

Airbus's Tom Williams said a change like that would make it "practically impossible" to keep working with GKN.

Mr Williams, who is chief operating officer at the planemaker's commercial aircraft division, said: "The nature of our industry is one that requires a commitment to long-term investment and strategic vision.

"The industry does not lend itself to shorter term financial investment which naturally reduces R&D budgets and limits vital innovation.

"It would be practically impossible for us to give any new work to GKN under such ownership model when we don't know who will be the long term investor."

Earlier this week, GKN - which employs more than 59,000 people, with 6,000 in the UK - rejected what Melrose called a "final" cash-and-shares offer.

Melrose said the bid was worth 467p a share, valuing the company at £8.1bn, but GKN said Melrose's offer was actually worth 445.5p a share.

A brief history of GKN

Founded in 1759 as an ironworks in South Wales

Involved in aerospace, automotive, materials and manufacturing engineering

Operates in 30 countries with more than 59,000 employees

Employs 6,000 staff in the UK, mostly in aerospace and automotive technology

Ten UK sites, including Bristol, Cowes, Luton, Portsmouth, Birmingham and Telford

Chief executive Anne Stephens took over in January

GKN makes parts for Boeing 737 jets and Black Hawk helicopters, as well as parts for Volkswagen and Ford cars.

Under the terms of the Melrose bid, GKN investors would receive 81p in cash and 1.69 new Melrose shares for GKN share they held.

GKN shareholders would end up owning 60% of Melrose.

However, GKN says a fall in the Melrose share price has reduced the value of the cash and shares offer.

GKN has fought hard against the bid, offering to give back £2.5bn to shareholders and agreeing to merge its car unit with US company Dana.