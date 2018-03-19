Image copyright Getty Images

Facebook shares have been hit as the social network faces questions from US and British politicians about its privacy rules.

Facebook is under fire after reports detailing how Cambridge Analytica, which is credited with helping Donald Trump win the US election. acquired and used Facebook's customer information.

Downing Street called the allegations "very concerning".

Facebook's shares were down by more than 6% in mid-morning trade.

Facebook is accused of failing to properly inform users that their profile information may have been obtained and kept by Cambridge Analytica.

On Friday, Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica, saying it had acquired data from a researcher in a violation of the firm's policies.

Asked about the reports, Theresa May's spokesman said: "The allegations are clearly very concerning.

"It is essential that people can have confidence that their personal data will be protected and used in an appropriate way."