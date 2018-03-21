Image caption The victim was pronounced dead at the scene

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was stabbed to death at an east London shopping centre.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, had suffered multiple stab wounds and despite treatment was pronounced dead at the scene at the Stratford Centre.

Police found him after being called to reports of a disturbance at the centre at about 21:30 GMT on Tuesday.

He becomes the eighth person to be fatally stabbed or shot in London in the last week.