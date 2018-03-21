Man stabbed to death at Stratford Centre
- 21 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was stabbed to death at an east London shopping centre.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, had suffered multiple stab wounds and despite treatment was pronounced dead at the scene at the Stratford Centre.
Police found him after being called to reports of a disturbance at the centre at about 21:30 GMT on Tuesday.
He becomes the eighth person to be fatally stabbed or shot in London in the last week.