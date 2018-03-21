GKN brands Melrose management as 'novice'

Image copyright GKN

GKN has called Melrose a "novice" and "high-risk" as it continues to battle a hostile takeover attempt by the firm.

The UK engineering firm also accused the turnaround company of making "misleading" claims about its strategy and pension scheme.

It comes after GKN rejected what Melrose said was its final offer of about £8.1bn

GKN makes parts for planemakers Airbus and Boeing, as well as parts for Volkswagen and Ford cars.

It is one of the UK's largest industrial firms, employing more than 59,000 people globally - 6,000 of them in the UK.

Melrose specialises in buying up industrial companies it believes are undervalued and restructuring them before selling them on.

Melrose claims it has "the best team to realise GKN's full potential".

Melrose has also called GKN's plan to merge its automotive business with US rival Dana, "hasty and ill-thought-through" and said GKN had "substantially reduced" annual contributions to its pension schemes.

A brief history of GKN

Founded in 1759 as an ironworks in South Wales

Involved in aerospace, automotive, materials and manufacturing engineering

Operates in 30 countries with 59,000 employees

Employs 6,000 staff in the UK, mostly in aerospace and automotive technology

Ten UK sites, including Bristol, Cowes, Luton, Portsmouth, Birmingham and Telford.

Chief executive Anne Stephens took over in January