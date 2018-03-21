Image copyright PA

Carpetright is looking to close stores as part of a turnaround plan.

The retailer said it is considering a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) that would let it shut unprofitable shops and slash rents.

Carpetright may also raise up to £60m from investors to boost its finances, sending its shares higher on Wednesday.

It comes amid a wider slowdown on the High Street, which also saw Mothercare reach a deal with lenders amid tough trading conditions.

If the CVA goes ahead, Carpetright would seek to raise between £40m and £60m through a share placing to drive down its debt.

The firm has also agreed a £12.5m emergency loan to relieve "short-term funding pressure".

Carpetright, which has 409 UK shops, has been struggling with underperforming outlets which have made its rental costs hard to bear.

Chief executive Wilf Walsh blamed the firm's previous management for opening too many stores that were poorly located and had "simply unsustainable" rents.

"Many of these poor performing stores still have long leases to run, which has limited our ability to exit a meaningful number in the short-to-medium term," he said.