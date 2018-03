Image copyright Next Plc

Annual profits at Next fell by 8.1% in what the High Street retail chain described as a "challenging" year.

The company said pre-tax profits dropped to £726.1m in the 12 months to January, marking the third year in a row that income has declined.

Next said that sales of full-priced products at its stores tumbled in contrast to online demand.

It blamed "a weak clothing market" as well as "self-inflicted product ranging errors and omissions".