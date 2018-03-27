Image copyright PA

Time's almost up for the UK's biggest firms to publish their gender pay gap, but so far only a third have done so.

Two weeks ahead of the 4 April deadline, more than 6,000 companies had not disclosed the average difference between what they pay male and female employees.

Noncompliant companies face legal action, the government has warned.

The CBI says it's difficult for some firms to compile the data, and that smaller companies need more support.

However, of the organisations that have revealed the figures, 76% pay men more than women. About 14% pay women more on average than men, while 8% said they have no pay gap at all.

Want to find out the gender pay gap at your company? Try the calculator below.