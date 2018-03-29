Business

Bargain Booze firm to file for administration

  • 29 March 2018
Conviviality, the owner of Bargain Booze has announced plans to file for administration.

The firm, which is also a major supplier to chains such as Wetherspoons, has suffered a string of profit warnings in recent weeks and revealed a £30m tax bill.

It sought £125m from investors but said it had been unable to raise the cash.