Bargain Booze firm to file for administration
- 29 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Conviviality, the owner of Bargain Booze has announced plans to file for administration.
The firm, which is also a major supplier to chains such as Wetherspoons, has suffered a string of profit warnings in recent weeks and revealed a £30m tax bill.
It sought £125m from investors but said it had been unable to raise the cash.