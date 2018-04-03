Fox proposes Sky News sale to Disney

Image copyright Sky

Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has said it would sell off Sky News to Disney or ring-fence it to try to allay regulatory concerns over its proposed acquisition of Sky.

Fox wants to buy the 61% of Sky it does not already own.

But it faces regulatory problems after the Competition and Markets Authority found the £11.7bn deal was not in the public interest.

Fox had already pledged to ensure the independence of Sky News.

Ring-fencing

Under the new proposed deal, the news channel would become a distinct company within Sky, run by the head of Sky News.

Funding for Sky News would also be guaranteed for 15 years.