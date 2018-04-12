Is your Carpetright store closing?
A full list of the stores Carpetright plans to close:
Ayr
Ballymena
Bangor (County Down)
Barnsley
Beckton
Belfast - Newtownabbey
Bicester
Birmingham Stechford
Blackwood
Bodmin
Borehamwood
Burgess Hill
Burnley
Bury
Caerphilly
Catford
Coleraine
Dudley
East Grinstead
Edinburgh - Leith
Exeter
Exmouth
Falkirk
Folkestone
Fraserburgh
Glasgow - Great Western Road
Glasgow - Parkhead Forge
Gloucester
Great Yarmouth
Greenock
Guildford
Hamilton - Carpetright
Hamilton - Sleepright
Harrogate
Hayes
Hitchin
Honiton
Huddersfield
Inverness - Merkinch
Kidderminster
Kings Lynn
Launceston
Leeds - Birstall
Leeds - Hunslet
Lewes
Lichfield
Lincoln
Livingston
Llanelli
Londonderry
Luton
Maidenhead
Neath
Oldham
Putney
Reading - Oxford Road
Redhill
Renfrew
Scarborough
Scunthorpe
Sheffield - Meadowhall
South Shields
St Austell
St Helens
Stafford
Stanmore
Stratford-upon-Avon
Streatham Common
Strood
Sunderland - Castletown
Telford
Thanet
Thornton Heath - Carpetright & Sleepright
Tiverton
Wakefield - Cathedral
Wakefield - Westgate (Storeys)
Walsall
Warminster
Wigan - Robin Park
Wishaw
York - Foss Island