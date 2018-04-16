Image copyright Whitbread

Shares in Whitbread soared almost 7% after it emerged that an activist investor has built a stake to become the largest shareholder in the company.

Elliott Advisors confirmed at the weekend that it now holds a stake of more than 6% in Whitbread.

According to reports, Elliott Advisors wants Whitbread to be split into its Costa Coffee chain and its Premier Inn business.

A spokeswoman for Whitbread declined to comment.

Whitbread's shares were up 6.8% at midday to £42.04.

Elliott Advisors is the second activist investor to build a substantial shareholding in Whitbread, which also owns Beefeater and Brewers Fayre brands as well as restaurants Thyme, Bar + Block and Table Table.

US hedge fund Sachem Head has a 3.4% stake in Whitbread and has pressed the management to consider a break up of the business as well as a sale and leaseback of its Premier Inn hotel properties.

Whitbread's chief executive Alison Brittain (below) said earlier this year: "We remain entirely open-minded about the structure of the business and are fully committed to reviewing it on a regular basis at the board level."

Image copyright Whitbread

Alpesh Patel, chief executive of Praefinium Partners, the investment company, said he did not think a break up of Whitbread was inevitable.

He told the Today programme: "[Elliott] don't necessarily want the properties to be sold the way that more aggressive activists do, they just want two separate companies so they can value hotels alongside, say Hilton, and Costa alongside say the likes of Greggs and they think that will create shareholder value."

Elliott Advisors buys shares in companies to agitate for change and, it claims, create value for shareholders.

Recently, it backed Melrose's £8.1bn hostile takeover of engineering group GKN.

It is also pressing BHP Billiton to get rid of the mining giant's dual listing structure.

Elliott Advisors, which has a 5% shareholding in BHP Billiton, said in a letter to the board that unifying its structure to list its shares solely in Australia would create $22bn (£15.4bn) in shareholder value,