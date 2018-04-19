Image copyright Reuters

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical is in talks with Shire after making a £43bn bid for the London-listed rare diseases drug maker.

Shire's board rejected the cash and stock offer of £46.50 a share that was made on 12 April.

However, Takeda said that discussions between the two firms about a potential offer were continuing.

Shire confirmed it had opened talks with Takeda to determine if it could make a higher offer.

Shire said on Thursday that Takeda had made three approaches, with the first worth £41bn on 29 March.

The most recent offer was worth £43bn and would result in Shire shareholders owning about half the enlarged group.

That offer was rejected by Shire's board as directors said it "significantly undervalued the company, its growth prospects and pipeline".

Shares in Shire rose 4% to £38.96 on Thursday following the news that it had rejected Takeda's approach. The shares were trading at about £31 a month ago before Takeda said in late March it was considering an offer for the Irish firm.

Takeda said it would only make a firm offer with the backing of Shire's board and following satisfactory due diligence.

The Japanese firm is interested in Shire a takeover to strengthen its cancer, stomach and brain drug portfolio.