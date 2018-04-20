Barclays boss Jes Staley faces penalty for 'conduct breach'
Barclays boss Jes Staley is facing a fine by UK regulators for breaching rules when he tried to identify a whistleblower at the bank.
The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulatory Authority began their probe into Mr Staley's conduct a year ago.
Mr Staley, who has apologised for his conduct, has been given time to appeal.
Barclays said there was no suggestion Mr Staley acted with "a lack of integrity".