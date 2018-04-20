Business

Barclays boss Jes Staley faces penalty for 'conduct breach'

  • 20 April 2018
Jes Staley Image copyright PA

Barclays boss Jes Staley is facing a fine by UK regulators for breaching rules when he tried to identify a whistleblower at the bank.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulatory Authority began their probe into Mr Staley's conduct a year ago.

Mr Staley, who has apologised for his conduct, has been given time to appeal.

Barclays said there was no suggestion Mr Staley acted with "a lack of integrity".

More on this story