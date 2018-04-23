Apple's Shazam deal faces European probe

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wake Me Up by Swedish DJ Avicii, who died on Friday, is the most Shazamed song

European regulators will investigate Apple's planned purchase of Shazam, the music recognition app that was developed in the UK.

Seven countries including France, Italy and Spain had asked the European Commission to review the deal.

It said the merger could reduce choice for users of music streaming services. Apple trails behind market leader Spotify in the global streaming race.

Shazam lets users identify the song title and artist with their smartphone.

The app already presents users with a link to buy songs on Apple's iTunes download service, which provides Shazam with revenues as well .

The most Shazamed song is Wake Me Up by Avicii, the Swedish DJ and producer who died in Oman on Friday while on holiday.

Shazam was founded by Andrew Fisher, who remains executive chairman of the firm.

He previously founded TDLI.com, which was bought by InfoSpace for $400m (£287m).