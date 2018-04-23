Image copyright Getty Images

The government is considering investigating Trinity Mirror's deal to buy the Express and Star newspapers.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock said he was "minded" to intervene in the tie-up after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) opened its own probe.

He cited competition concerns and the need to ensure a "plurality of views".

Trinity Mirror, recently renamed Reach, agreed to buy the newspapers and magazines such as OK! from Northern & Shell in February for £126.7m.

Mr Hancock said Reach stood to hold the largest share of national titles within the UK newspaper market, owning nine out of 20 national titles.

He also said it would become the second largest national newspaper organisation in circulation terms, with a 28% share of monthly circulation.

"The first public interest ground [for investigating the merger] is the need for free expression of opinion, and concerns the potential impact the transfer of newspapers would have on editorial decision making," Mr Hancock said.

"The second ground is the need for a sufficient plurality of views in newspapers, to the extent that it is reasonable or practicable."